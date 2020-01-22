10 WWE Superstars who could make their Royal Rumble match debut this Sunday

Will Ronda Rousey return during the women's Royal Rumble match?

We're now just days away from the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble. With both a men's and women's Royal Rumble on the card, it will be a chance for a number of Superstars to take part in their first Royal Rumble match.

We have decided to take a look at 10 Superstars who could enter their first-ever Royal Rumble match this year.

#10 Ronda Rousey

Will Ronda Rousey return to set up a showdown with Becky Lynch?

We start off our list with one of the biggest names who could make their Royal Rumble match debut this Sunday – former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. It it still only an outside chance that Rousey will return to the WWE at the Royal Rumble, but with WrestleMania around the corner, this would be the best time for her to return.

The story is perfectly set for Rousey to return during the women's Royal Rumble and win it before setting up a singles showdown with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35.

#9 Velveteen Dream

Velveteen Dream

One Superstar who could become one of the breakout stars this year is former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream. Dream is currently out injured although its unlikely he wll be able to return this weekend, if he is fit he could feature in his first Royal Rumble match.

Dream has had an amazing run in NXT so far and it won't be a surprise if he moves to RAW or SmackDown after WrestleMania this year during the draft. If that is the case and he is fit, the Rumble could be a great way to introduce him to mainstream fans.

