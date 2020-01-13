5 Superstars who could return at 2020 Royal Rumble

The 2020 Royal Rumble, the very first PPV of the year, is just weeks away, and is set to be an entertaining affair. The PPV has had a slow build so far, which is surprising as it is one of the most important shows for the company. But, WWE is surely going to up their game in the weeks leading up to the show to make it one hell of an event for fans.

Royal Rumble could see the return of several Superstars, either from injury or a break, or even retirement! While CM Punk is the one name that most fans want to see return to the WWE ring, it's highly unlikely that the current WWE Backstage analyst will step foot in the ring anytime soon.

Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who could return at 2020 Royal Rumble:

#5 Cain Velasquez

One of the big signings of 2019 was former UFC star Cain Velasquez, who immediately squared off with Brock Lesnar. Velasquez and Lesnar have history, as the former defeated The Beast back in UFC.

Velasquez was brought in by Rey Mysterio during his feud with Lesnar. Lesnar and Velasquez then went on to feud and face off in Crown Jewel, where Lesnar defeated the former UFC star in quick fashion.

Velasquez has not been in WWE television since, due to an injury, but there's a huge possibility that he could return at the 2020 Royal Rumble. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed last month that Velasquez has been booked for the Royal Rumble PPV.

Brock Lesnar will also be a part of the men's Royal Rumble match, with Paul Heyman announcing that The Beast will be the first entrant. We could perhaps see Lesnar and Velasquez feud in the match to set-up a possible WrestleMania rematch.

