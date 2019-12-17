WWE Rumors: Backstage details on Jeff Hardy, EC3, Jinder Mahal and Samoa Joe's injuries and return dates

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 17 Dec 2019, 07:42 IST

What's the timeline for their return?

If WWE fans were wondering where some of their favourite WWE Superstars have been, it's that they have been injured. Now, Fightful Select has revealed the injury status of Samoa Joe, EC3, Jinder Mahal and Jeff Hardy.

Several fans would have recently realised that Joe has been on commentary. As of now, he will be evaluated come December 30, but a firm return date has thus far not been listed.

On the subject of EC3, he's been sidelined since suffering a concussion. Now, it appears as though his injury is worse than first feared - with equally no return date, although the good news is that he's beginning to recover from some of his symptoms.

Mahal was injured as of June 2019 but confirmed during an interview that he wouldn't return until the New Year - meaning January 2020 at least. Internally, this was the original return date but he was supposed to feature on TV again in November. Instead, he remains sidelined and there's no further update on his status yet.

Hardy's problems have been well documented. He's been out with a knee injury since April this year, while also dealing with several legal problems. It should also be noted that WWE strongly implored Jeff to address his issues, with the 42-year-old responding by trying to get his life back in order again.

His initial return date was slated for early November and although he has been medically cleared to wrestle while regaining full fitness, the WWE remain patient. They are keen to take their time with him, having also recently frozen his contract length as a courtesy, given the time he's missed through various injuries.

Here's to hoping that all these injured WWE Superstars return to the ring sooner rather than later.