WWE Rumors: Company not planning to bring back Jeff Hardy soon

Daniel Wood FOLLOW OFFICIAL Rumors 09 Nov 2019, 17:30 IST

When will Hardy be back?

WWE is not planning on bringing back Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy has been away from WWE recovering from successful knee surgery and was originally slated to return to in-ring action around November, so any day now. However, a new report from Fightful Select suggests that Hardy's in-ring career may be over.

This is because they suggest that despite potentially being cleared to compete sometime soon, there are no initial plans for Jeff Hardy to return so that the Superstar can deal with his personal issues.

“Despite being expected back in November, Jeff Hardy is not listed for a return as he’s taking care of his personal issues.”

How was Jeff Hardy written off of WWE?

Hardy was written off of WWE television in April when he was brutally attacked by, the now also injured, Lars Sullivan. This also forced the Hardy Boys to relinquish their SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

In May, WWE announced that Hardy had undergone surgery on his knee to fix several lingering issues and that the surgery was a success, they shared an Instagram post from Hardy looking forward to the healing process.

What are Jeff Hardy's personal issues?

So, WWE are not planning to bring Jeff Hardy back from the aforementioned injury any time soon to allow the Superstar to deal with his personal issues, but what are his personal issues?

In July, Jeff Hardy was arrested for public intoxication and then arrested again in October for driving whilst intoxicated. Hardy recently attended a court date for the latter offense and is expected to a further one in December.

All of this, of course, falls on top of the enduring moment of Hardy being squashed by Sting in the main event of a TNA show because he was drunk in the ring, and an ongoing argument between the wives' of Jeff and his brother, Matt Hardy.

I think I speak for everyone at Sportskeeda in saying that The Hardy Boyz' return to WWE and their latest run has been a pleasure to watch and that we wish Jeff Hardy all the best.

Would you like to see Jeff Hardy return to WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!