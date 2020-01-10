Big update on Edge's supposed WWE in-ring return

The big rumor doing the rounds in recent weeks in WWE is the return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge, to the squared circle. With Royal Rumble just weeks away, speculation of him returning to the ring have amplified.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has brought some new light to these rumors, stating that Edge has signed a new deal which is significantly higher than his past one, and he could perhaps be doing more than promos and segments in the WWE.

“We’ve been told that Edge signed a new deal. We’ve been told that it has a very nice upside to it financially and you have to think it’s not just a legends deal where they just have him show up and have him do promos. So, I think there’s more smoke to the fire with Edge than there is with Paige as we record this.” (H/T WrestlingNews)

Edge last appeared on WWE television at the 2019 SummerSlam, where he was in a segment with Elias, and went on to spear him - which was the first time that he got physical in the ring after his retirement.

The WWE Hall of Famer had to hang up his boots due to neck and back injuries, which could have resulted in paralysis if he had continued wrestling.

There have been several rumors of him being cleared to wrestle but he has shot them down time after time, although he did suggest that he could maybe wrestle for one last time on his podcast. He revealed last year that he could perhaps have one last match in WWE, but he would not be cleared by WWE's medical staff.