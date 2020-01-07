WWE Superstars announced for Men's 2020 Royal Rumble match

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020 IST SHARE

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

The Royal Rumble match is perhaps the most iconic match types in pro wrestling history and is one that fans look forward to every year.

The 2020 Royal Rumble is set to take place on 26 January 2020, in Houston, Texas. The main event of the show will most likely be the Men's Royal Rumble match, where 30 Superstars from RAW, SmackDown and NXT compete for a chance to main event WrestleMania 36.

Last year's Men's Royal Rumble match was won by Seth Rollins, who went on to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

This year, Brock Lesnar - who is the current WWE Champion - has added himself into the men's Royal Rumble match, and will be the first person to enter the match.

Also Read: Who has won the Royal Rumble from Number 1?

Let's take a look at all the WWE Superstars announced for men's 2020 Royal Rumble match (this list will be updated as and when WWE announces more Superstars added to the match):

#1 Brock Lesnar - RAW

#2 Randy Orton - RAW

#3 AJ Styles - RAW

Advertisement

#4 Rey Mysterio - RAW

#5 Drew McIntyre - RAW

#6 Ricochet - RAW

#7 Erick Rowan - RAW

#8 Roman Reigns - SmackDown