Brock Lesnar will be entering the 2020 Royal Rumble match from #1

On the 6th January 2020 episode of WWE RAW, Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar's advocate, announced that his client would be entering the men's Royal Rumble match at the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV.

Heyman went on to further announce that The Beast would be entering the Royal Rumble at number 1!

Fans have begun to ask the question - who has won the Royal Rumble from number 1? There has actually been two Superstars who have won after entering the Rumble from #1.

The two Superstars to have won the Royal Rumble from number 1 are Shawn Michaels, back in 1995, and Chris Benoit in 2004.

Michaels, in fact, won the Royal Rumble back-to-back in 1995 and 1996, while being a runner-up twice. Benoit, on the other hand, won it just one time.

Two Superstars have also won the Royal Rumble from number 2 - Vince McMahon in 1999, and Rey Mysterio in 2006.

Brock Lesnar Royal Rumble record

Brock Lesnar has won the Royal Rumble once, back in 2003, following which he went on defeat Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 19 to win the WWE Championship.

The last time The Beast took part in a Royal Rumble match was in 2017 where he was eliminated by Goldberg.

Lesnar has competed in three Royal Rumble matches till date - 2003, 2016, and 2017.

Royal Rumble records

Shawn Michaels won the Royal Rumble twice, while the likes of Triple H, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Randy Orton, and Batista have also won the Royal Rumble match two times.

Stone Cold Steve Austin holds the record for most Royal Rumble wins with his three wins coming in 1997, 1998, and 2001.

Lesnar has a tough task of winning from number 1 in the Royal Rumble match, but it has been done before by two other Superstars!