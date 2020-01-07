WWE RAW: 4 Reasons why Brock Lesnar will enter the Royal Rumble at the No.1 spot

Why is The Beast Incarnate entering the Royal Rumble match?

We all knew that Brock Lesnar would be returning to WWE RAW to kickstart the new year, but none of us saw Paul Heyman's big announcement coming. While the rest of us were wondering who the next challenger for Lesnar would be, the genius mind of Paul Heyman would swerve us all.

It was announced that the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar would enter the Royal Rumble match in the No. 1 spot. This is a very shocking move indeed and the world has been buzzing about why such is the case.

I will try and answer the question in this article, and I do hope you'll let me know your thoughts as well in the comment section below. Bear in mind that I do not know how Paul Heyman's mind works or indeed Vince McMahon's does, so I'm just speculating at best.

So, here's why I think this big angle is happening on RAW.

#4 To have whoever eliminates him face him at WrestleMania

Even though it is difficult to imagine anyone at all eliminating Brock Lesnar from the match, I'm pretty certain that Brock Lesnar will not win the Royal Rumble. And this will not hurt him at all either, because he will be entering at the No. 1 spot.

In my personal opinion, Brock Lesnar may look dominant all the way through and may even make it to the Final 4. But it's at the point that someone ends up eliminating Brock Lesnar, and that could lead to a huge match at WrestleMania 36. I'm certain that someone who's as confident and as cocky as Brock Lesnar will not take the idea of an elimination too well, leading to a feud.

Who do you think will end up eliminating him, reader?

