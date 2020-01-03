5 WWE Hall of Famers who could return for the 2020 Royal Rumble match

It's the new year and that means that one of the most exciting PPVs in WWE, Royal Rumble, is just weeks away. The Royal Rumble in 2020 will take place on January 27, 2020 in Houston, Texas, and will perhaps be one of the biggest Royal Rumbles in recent history.

This year's Royal Rumble could see several NXT Superstars take part in various matches as well as the two Royal Rumble matches. The Royal Rumble match is perhaps the most fun aspect of the PPV, not just for the future feuds set up and the high-flying action, but the return of legends to the squared circle.

Last year's Royal Rumble saw the return of Jeff Jarrett in the men's Royal Rumble match, while previous Royal Rumbles have seen the likes of The Hurricane and Rey Mysterio, as well as Beth Phoenix, Torrie Wilson, Trish Stratus, and Lita, to name a few.

Let's take a look at 5 WWE Hall of Famers who could return for the 2020 Royal Rumble match:

#5 Edge

Edge at SummerSlam 2019

There have been several rumours doing the rounds over the last few months that WWE Hall of Famer, Edge, could return to the squared circle for one final match. Edge, whose last match was way back in 2011, had to retire due to a neck injury.

He has appeared time and again in WWE, to host segments, but has never got physical... until last year's SummerSlam, where he speared Elias.

Edge revealed last year that he could have a match but WWE's medical staff would not allow it: "To be perfectly honest, I think I could do a match tomorrow. I might be blown up but I’d be okay. It’s just from what I know with the WWE medical staff, they won’t allow. It is what it is, right?”

While he has denied time and again that he hasn't been cleared to wrestle, he may be throwing a curve ball to then finally surprise WWE fans.

Could we perhaps see Edge return to make a few eliminations with little physical contact to keep himself safe, and tease a potential return for one final match? It could be a possibility.

