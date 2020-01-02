Two-time WWE Hall of Famer wants to re-form tag team to face The Revival

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 02, 2020

Jan 02, 2020 IST SHARE

The Revival

WWE often put out dream matches using small clues and teases, with perhaps even the Superstars taking it upon themselves to set up a future match.

Something similar happened at the TLC PPV in 2019 when The Revival teased a potential match with Booker T and his brother Stevie Ray.

In this past week's WWE Backstage show, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer reminded everyone that he's one of the greatest tag team wrestlers of all-time. He revealed that he could return to WWE as the manager of The Street Profits, and then said that he still has one more match remaining in him.

“You know, since I am a tag team extraordinaire, tag team specialist, fourteen Tag Team Championships throughout my reign in this business. I’m looking forward to the tag team division getting crunk in 2020. And I might even manage The Street Profits somewhere along the year.

“You know what, me and my big brother, we’re talking about it. I got one left in me. Dawson, Wilder, don’t get jacked up, sucka!" (H/T WrestleZone)

We could perhaps see Harlem Heat, the team of Stevie Ray and Booker T, face off against The Revival at WrestleMania 36 later this year. Dash Wilder further teased a potential match against Harlem Heat when he performed the spinaroonie - Booker T's signature entrance move - at a recent live event.