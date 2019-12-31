WWE News: SmackDown heel performs spinaroonie at live event (VIDEO)

Danny Hart

Dec 31, 2019

The spinaroonie is synonymous with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T

Dash Wilder surprised fans at the WWE SmackDown live event in Los Angeles, California on Monday by performing a spinaroonie during The Revival’s match against Lucha House Party duo Kalisto and Lince Dorado.

Following the show, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion took to Twitter to check whether anybody in attendance had recorded a video of his spinaroonie attempt.

Thankfully, Twitter user @XLReloadz was among the people who replied with footage of Wilder’s best impression of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T – the man who made the spinaroonie famous.

The Revival vs. Lucha House Party marred by injury

Lucha House Party have been picking up victories against The Revival at WWE live events over the last few days, which meant they were almost certainly going to be booked as the winners when the two teams met again at Monday’s show in Los Angeles.

However, Kalisto suffered an injury to his shoulder during the match, prompting the referee to throw up the dreaded ‘X’ symbol, and The Revival went on to get the win.

Lucha House Party’s music even played after The Revival’s triumph, which suggests the cruiserweights were scheduled to emerge with the victory.