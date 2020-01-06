5 Superstars who should not win the men's 2020 Royal Rumble match

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns

The men's Royal Rumble match is one that the WWE Universe looks forward to every year. The match, which is the highlight of the Royal Rumble show, has its share of quick, fast-paced action, opportunity to create new feuds, comedic segments, as well as the return of legends.

The winner of the match gets a shot at one of the two top titles in the promotion - the Universal title or the WWE title - at WrestleMania.

This year's Royal Rumble, which will be held on 27 January, 2020, and this year's men's Royal Rumble match could be even bigger, with the inclusion of more NXT stars.

A win at Royal Rumble can propel a Superstar's popularity and give him the big push that he needs going into WrestleMania. But, the wrong winner could also turn out to be a curse as the fans may not accept him, while potential storylines could also be hampered.

Let's take a look at 5 Superstars who should not win the men's 2020 Royal Rumble match.

#5 Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins finally turned heel in 2019, aligning with AOP on RAW, and is currently in a feud with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens. Rollins won last year's men's Royal Rumble match - for the first time in his career.

He went on to challenge and defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35, winning the Universal title.

Rollins' Royal Rumble win at last year's show gave him great momentum heading into WrestleMania as the fans were fully on his side. But, this time around, fans dislike him, and it would enrage them even further if he won the Royal Rumble match.

Fans do not want to see yet another Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins match at WrestleMania, and if that does happen, we could potentially see both Superstars booed at the show.

