CM Punk put in an awkward position following huge WWE botch? Exploring controversial comments by former Paul Heyman guy

Over the course of his career, CM Punk has had a love-hate relationship with WWE. Now that he is back with the company, things are going rather well, and he is enjoying the position he is currently in. However, has he now been put in an awkward position following a huge botch by the Triple H-led promotion?

The answer to this question is potentially yes, as it has a lot to do with some of CM Punk's previous comments, prior to returning to WWE. Earlier this month, it was announced that the company will be hosting Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. In the promotional video, The Second City Saint can be seen for a brief moment at the end, which has caused quite the commotion.

Back when he was in AEW, CM Punk made a controversial statement regarding WWE's business with Saudi Arabia, referring to the deal being made with "blood money." As such, when he was advertised for Night of Champions, fans had questions, leading to an awkward scenario.

Looking to rectify this, WWE has since replaced Punk in the video. Now, at the end of the video where the 46-year-old was seen before, fans can see his on-screen rival, Seth Rollins, instead.

Whether or not the former Paul Heyman guy's previous comments played a role in WWE's decision to remove him from the video remains to be seen. It now remains to be seen whether Triple H will book the star for the show in Saudi Arabia.

CM Punk recently clarified that he does not hate Saudi Arabia

As expected, all these questions about CM Punk's thoughts on Saudi Arabia have gotten back to him. The Voice of the Voiceless has never been one to shy away from a discussion, and recently, he clarified his thoughts on the country via Instagram Live.

While he was working out, Punk went live and answered a few questions while getting in some cardio. One fan asked him if he hates coming to Saudi Arabia, and he responded claiming he does not hate coming to the country, and that he's never been there before.

“I’ve never been to Saudi, I don’t hate coming to Saudi," said Punk.

Given that Punk has been removed from the video, it will be interesting to see what WWE has planned. His comments suggest that he is open to performing there, but the onus now lies on the company's shoulders.

That being said, there is still time before the match card for Night of the Champions is revealed, so they don't have to rush their decision.

