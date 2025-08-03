CM Punk to re-form The Shield after Seth Rollins screwed him at WWE SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk had a tough outing at WWE SummerSlam 2025 despite beating Gunther and winning the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. Things didn't end well for The Best in the World as Seth Rollins returned and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, revealing his injury was a ruse all along.The Second City Saint looked emotionally shattered and visibly furious as he lost the world title in a little over five minutes. Punk will undoubtedly go after Rollins and his heel crew now that he has lost the title.In a shocking turn of events, CM Punk may re-form The Shield with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, who defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on the same night. The new version of The Shield could battle Paul Heyman's villainous group together, owing to their common enemies.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.WWE Chief Content Officer opens up on Seth Rollins and CM Punk's hatredSpeaking on the SummerSlam Post-Show, Triple H opened up on Seth Rollins' hate for CM Punk after what unfolded at The Biggest Party of The Summer.The WWE Chief Content Officer revealed that Rollins' love and passion for the company sparked his animosity towards CM Punk, who tried to disrupt things, and the heat between them will likely continue until one of them is eliminated.&quot;It's his passion for this business that drives his hatred, his unforgiveness of CM Punk. CM Punk wronged the one thing that Seth Rollins cares about, the WWE, and he will never forgive him about [sic] that. He cannot go past it. I feel they are destined to do that until one of them is done,&quot; said Triple H. [From 1:02:27 to 1:02:54]It remains to be seen how things turn out between Seth Rollins and CM Punk after what went down at SummerSlam Night One.