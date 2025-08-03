  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • CM Punk to re-form The Shield after Seth Rollins screwed him at WWE SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk to re-form The Shield after Seth Rollins screwed him at WWE SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 03, 2025 06:11 GMT
CM Punk lost WWE World Heavyweight title minute after winning it! (Credit: WWE.Com)
CM Punk lost WWE World Heavyweight Title minute after winning it! (Image credits: WWE.com)

CM Punk had a tough outing at WWE SummerSlam 2025 despite beating Gunther and winning the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event. Things didn't end well for The Best in the World as Seth Rollins returned and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, revealing his injury was a ruse all along.

Ad

The Second City Saint looked emotionally shattered and visibly furious as he lost the world title in a little over five minutes. Punk will undoubtedly go after Rollins and his heel crew now that he has lost the title.

In a shocking turn of events, CM Punk may re-form The Shield with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, who defeated Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on the same night. The new version of The Shield could battle Paul Heyman's villainous group together, owing to their common enemies.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

WWE Chief Content Officer opens up on Seth Rollins and CM Punk's hatred

Speaking on the SummerSlam Post-Show, Triple H opened up on Seth Rollins' hate for CM Punk after what unfolded at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

The WWE Chief Content Officer revealed that Rollins' love and passion for the company sparked his animosity towards CM Punk, who tried to disrupt things, and the heat between them will likely continue until one of them is eliminated.

Ad
"It's his passion for this business that drives his hatred, his unforgiveness of CM Punk. CM Punk wronged the one thing that Seth Rollins cares about, the WWE, and he will never forgive him about [sic] that. He cannot go past it. I feel they are destined to do that until one of them is done," said Triple H. [From 1:02:27 to 1:02:54]

It remains to be seen how things turn out between Seth Rollins and CM Punk after what went down at SummerSlam Night One.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications