CM Punk reacts to Cody Rhodes' TNT title open challenge tweet, Tony Khan comments 

CM Punk made an interesting comment that got an even better response from Tony Khan.

In case you didn't know, CM Punk was one of the first names that Tony Khan wanted in AEW.

Cody and CM Punk.

Cody Rhodes successfully defended the TNT Championship against Jake Hager on night one of Fyter Fest last week. The match wasn't short on controversy, however, as the finish was highly questionable and an enraged Jake Hager went on to attack the official after the match, for which he was handed a ten-day suspension. Cody is set to continue his TNT Championship open challenge, and the champion hyped up his next possible challenger with a tweet. Cody wrote, "Who do you want to see answer the open challenge?" CM Punk, who is always active on social media, got involved in the thread.

CM Punk reacts to Cody's open challenge tweet

CM Punk reacted to Cody's tweet by mentioning five names. They were former WWE Superstar Domino and his valet Cherry (Deuce), Sign Guy Dudley, former Heartland Wrestling Association (HWA) wrestler Dean Visk, ECW Original New Jack and 'Fearless' Jack Bull.

Tony Khan responded to CM Punk's comment by duly noting his suggestions before revealing a few fun facts about his interactions with New Jack, Domino and Cherry.

Duly noted. Fun facts: I saw you on a house show in Champaign on Super Bowl Sunday 13.5 years ago with Domino and Cherry (and Deuce). Also, New Jack was really really nice to me when I was a 13 year old kid visiting Philadelphia. My dad loved New Jack.

It's no secret that CM Punk was one of the first names Tony Khan wanted in AEW when the idea of setting up the promotion was being discussed.

It was recently revealed by Konan that AEW really wanted to work with CM Punk, but the former WWE Champion demanded an astronomical amount of money.

"I do remember when I was negotiating with AEW, and they were telling me about him. They were telling me that he was asking for like an astronomical amount of money. They really wanted to work with him."

CM Punk ended up signing a deal with FOX which saw him become a special contributor and analyst on WWE Backstage, which was recently cancelled by the network.

CM Punk's status with FOX as well as the WWE is currently unknown. What's next for CM Punk? What would you like to see him do? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.