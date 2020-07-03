Konnan reveals why CM Punk didn't go to AEW

CM Punk turned down an offer from AEW but there was more to the story.

When AEW first started up, it was heavily rumored that they would sign CM Punk.

Something to do with a lot of zeros (Pic Source: WWE)

When AEW first started up, it was heavily rumored that one of the big stars that would sign with the promotion would be CM Punk. It was revealed that he did receive an offer from them but wasn't happy with the way they went about it. On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan said that he was told CM Punk was asking for an astronomical figure during his negotiations.

CM Punk wanted too much money from AEW

On the Keepin' it 100 podcast, the "CM Punk in AEW" question came up under the assumption that they would hire him. With WWE Backstage canceled, CM Punk would be "in demand." ͏Joseph Feeney and Disco Inferno didn't think that would work right now. Konnan didn't agree with it and said that it depended on the storyline, but the timing isn't right.

Konnan says that during his negotiations with the company, he was told that AEW wanted to work with him. He said:

"I do remember when I was negotiating with AEW, and they were telling me about him. They were telling me that he was asking for like an astronomical amount of money. They really wanted to work with him."

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling.