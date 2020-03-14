CM Punk reacts to fan who wants him to face John Cena at WrestleMania 36

Punk and Cena

CM Punk hasn't stepped foot inside the squared circle as an active performer since early 2014 when he participated in the Royal Rumble match at the namesake PPV. Fans of Punk have since been holding hope in regards to his possible return to the ring.

One such passionate fan recently tweeted to Punk and had an interesting demand to make. The fan addressed Punk and said that if the former WWE Champion cares about his health and safety, he would return to WWE at WrestleMania 36 and face his former rival, John Cena.

Punk had an equally interesting answer to the ridiculous tweet and said that he's "busy in June". Check out the exchange below:

I’m busy in June. — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 13, 2020

In addition to making it clear that he isn't interested in wrestling a match at WrestleMania, Punk used 'June' in his tweet while talking about The Show of Shows. This could be an indication that he believes WrestleMania 36 is going to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE already moved tonight's SmackDown Live episode to the Performance Center and there has been speculation running around that WrestleMania could possibly be postponed.

Cena is already scheduled to wrestle The Fiend at WrestleMania 36, which makes the fan's tweet all the more absurd.

Punk and Cena had an incredible rivalry back in 2011, which kicked off when the former delivered one of the greatest promos in history, dubbed as "pipebomb". Punk went on to defeat Cena at Money In The Bank 2011 to win the WWE title.