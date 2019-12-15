CM Punk reacts to John Morrison's heartfelt promo at WWE Performance Center

John Morrison and CM Punk

John Morrison is currently training at the WWE Performance Center, and recently posted a bunch of clips showing off his high-flying moves in the squared circle. Morrison has now posted another short clip on his official Instagram account, where he can be seen working out at the Performance Center, and opening up on what he plans to do now that he is back in WWE.

Most of the guys in this business are accomplishment oriented, including me. Especially, when I was getting in, and there are pros and cons to that. I mean, comparing yourself to others, judging yourself on your accomplishments, makes you ambitious, and to succeed here, you need to have that drive. The con, though, is it's hard to be happy. when you're constantly looking at someone else, and judging yourself on accomplishments that might be out of your control. So this run, I'm making it about me and the best version of me. And unfortunately for the roster, the best version of me is pretty d**n good.

The post garnered responses from several wrestling personalities, but the one that stood out was that of WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk. Punk reacted to the video by stating that he likes it.

Punk's response to Morrison's video

When Morrison confirmed his WWE return not too long ago, Punk had posted a response that was a shot at Seth Rollins. It would be interesting to see how WWE uses Morrison this time around. With the landscape of the promotion having changed a lot since Morrison's exit back in 2011, we are surely in for a bunch of interesting feuds, involving him and WWE's current crop of stars.