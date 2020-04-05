CM Punk reacts to rumors that he 'hates' top WWE Superstar

CM Punk made his way to WWE Backstage on the November 12, 2019 edition of the FS1 Show, and was appointed as an analyst and special contributor. Ever since then, the former WWE Champion has been making occasional appearances on the show and shares his opinions on WWE's weekly product.

Recently, Punk talked about who is the best Shield member in his opinion. His answer led to a fan chiming in and stating that people who think that Punk hates Roman Reigns will try to make an issue out of Punk's response. Punk asked the fan if this is actually a thing, and then asked why would he hate Reigns. Check out the exchange below:

Is this a thing? Why would I hate him? — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 4, 2020

When Punk made his first appearance on WWE Backstage, he made it known that he would not apply a filter on his views when talking about WWE. He went on to criticize several WWE angles over the next free weeks, most notably the Bobby Lashley-Rusev-Lana love triangle storyline. Punk even took a shot at the angle and suggested that it should end at WrestleMania 36 in a ridiculous gimmick match.

Around the same time, WWE aired the infamous "dog food" angle on an episode of SmackDown on Fox. The segment saw King Corbin and his cronies attacking Roman Reigns and tying him to one of the ring posts. Corbin went on to pour dog food all over Reigns, embarrassing him on live TV. The segment was slammed by fans on social media, but Punk didn't seem to have a problem with it. He even went on to compare the segment with a popular classic horror movie named Carrie.

Back in March, Punk reacted to the announcement that WrestleMania would be held at the WWE Performance Center, taking a shot at Reigns in the process. Punk had stated that the empty arena will make sure that Reigns doesn't get booed. He received some flak from fans on social media following the tweet, to which Punk later responded by indicating that his tweet wasn't anything personal towards Reigns.

Sometimes if I haven't eaten in two hours, I get crabby, and I can take things the wrong way. It's not meant as a personal attack on anybody. If anybody is super offended, I didn't do it on purpose. Sometimes I get Twitter fingers, but it's not the way I would've done things. It is what it is.

It's understandable that some people would take Punk's tweets as a shot at Reigns, but it looks like Punk does it all in jest, and has no personal animosity towards The Big Dog.