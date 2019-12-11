CM Punk reacts to the Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin segment from WWE SmackDown

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 Dec 2019, 10:57 IST SHARE

Every dog has his day!

On last week's WWE SmackDown, after beating Dolph Ziggler in his match, Roman Reigns was attacked by King Corbin and then shackled to the ring post on the outside. They beat him up severely and then poured dog food all over him leaving him in a mess. The reaction to the segment was mixed.

On WWE BackStage, CM Punk commented on the segment saying he didn't hate and that it reminded him of an old Horror film. He said, (H/T Wrestling Inc):

He didn't hate the dog food segment. Thought of the film "Carrie" when she had blood dumped on her and she lost it. "Bad guys need to do bad things to the good guys."

CM Punk on Corbin/Reigns: Says he didn't hate the dog food segment. Thought of the film "Carrie" when she had blood dumped on her and she lost it. "Bad guys need to do bad things to the good guys."#WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/3QKR3Mv3GG — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) December 11, 2019

The greatest thing about CM Punk on WWE Backstage is his brutal honesty, when having to comment on WWE. It's this honesty that Fox Sports executives have him on the show for. It's remarkable that he can't be there every week, but when he does show up, he provides great content to leave viewers coming back for more.

What else will CM Punk say? Perhaps, that is the attraction of the show. It'll be interesting when he shows up again on WWE Backstage.