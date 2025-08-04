  • home icon
CM Punk to reform The Shield with 2 stars, Brock Lesnar to win title? 3 Predictions for WWE RAW & SmackDown after SummerSlam 2025 

By Shubham Singh
Published Aug 04, 2025 14:10 GMT
Tonight's WWE RAW could be very eventful.

After a spectacular and entertaining SummerSlam 2025, fans are eagerly waiting for the fallout episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown. Both the red and blue shows could have several surprises in store for fans.

The company will kick off its build towards its next premium live event, Clash in Paris 2025. Given that several feuds reached their climax at The Biggest Party of The Summer, the company is expected to kick off some new feuds and storylines for the upcoming PLE.

On that note, here are three bold predictions for WWE RAW and SmackDown after SummerSlam 2025:

#3. CM Punk could reform The Shield on WWE RAW

CM Punk won the World Heavyweight Title by defeating Gunther in a singles match at SummerSlam 2025. However, The Second City Saint's triumph was short-lived.

In an unexpected twist, Seth Rollins cashed in his MITB briefcase on Punk to dethrone him. The Visionary will definitely celebrate his big win on tonight's WWE RAW. However, he could be confronted by CM Punk.

The Best in the World could make an appearance to ruin Seth's title win celebrations before revealing his new faction. Punk could join forces with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, both of whom have issues with The Visionary.

The Best in the World could name his potential faction as the new Shield to get under Rollins' skin.

#2. Brock Lesnar could take out The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar made an epic return last night after John Cena's match with Cody Rhodes and took out The Cenation Leader. Given how things unfolded, a potential match between the duo seems very likely.

However, the company could delay that bout for a later date. Meanwhile, the creative team could have Brock Lesnar engage in a mini-feud with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day. The Beast was slated to face "Dirty" Dom at Elimination Chamber last year; however, that didn't happen.

Nonetheless, with Lesnar finally back, WWE could pull the trigger on the same in the coming days. Brock could take out the entire Judgment Day on WWE RAW tonight before challenging Mysterio to a match for the Intercontinental Championship.

If that is indeed the case, Lesnar could win the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career. Following that, The Beast could feud with Cena, leading to a title match between the two legends.

Given that Cena has never won the Intercontinental Championship in his career, this potential angle could make for an interesting storyline.

#1. Cody Rhodes could be confronted by Drew McIntyre on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes reclaimed the Undisputed WWE Title by prevailing over John Cena at SummerSlam 2025. However, The American Nightmare could be confronted by his next opponent, Drew McIntyre, on this week's SmackDown.

The Scottish Psychopath earned a huge win against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at SummerSlam 2025. Following his big win, the company could give him a big push by having him feud with Rhodes on the blue brand.

It will be interesting to see what Triple H has planned for the top stars of his promotion in the near future

Shubham Singh

Shubham Singh

Shubham Kumar Singh has been with Sportskeeda Wrestling as a WWE content writer for six years. An engineer by education, he claims his passion for writing and wrestling led him to become a pro wrestling writer. His love for the sport stems from his childhood.

The first show he remembers watching was WrestleMania 2005. Shubham's favorite wrestler is John Cena due to his perseverance, humbleness, and never-die attitude. He puts utmost emphasis on thorough research, fact-checking, and unbiased reporting as a writer and a fan.

When not reporting about pro wrestling, Shubham is an avid reader who admires Fyodor Dostoevsky's work. Apart from that, he also ardently follows cricket.

