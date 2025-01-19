CM Punk to request Paul Heyman to bring back WWE Hall of Famer for WrestleMania match? Exploring potential favor

CM Punk was requested to team up with Roman Reigns and his OG Bloodline at WarGames in November 2024. This led to him revealing that Paul Heyman now owed him a favor.

Interestingly, many believe that favor would be to main event WrestleMania against Roman Reigns, but it could be something very different. Punk recently teased a match against 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin at WrestleMania 41 and one man who can make that happen is Paul Heyman.

CM Punk spoke at Fanatic's Fest in 2024 and said that it all depended on The Rattlesnake. The Best In The World said he was more than up for it if Austin wanted to lace up his wrestling boots one more time.

“That would be up to Steven. It’s not up to me, I think he had a pretty good return, came back, main-evented WrestleMania. At this point, his six shooters might be buried in the Nevada desert. But if he wants to dig them up, I’m your huckleberry. It should have happened ten-plus years ago. If he wants to go to sleep, he can call me," Punk said.

What many fans forget is that Steve Austin was an original Paul Heyman guy. He was managed by the Hall of Famer back in WCW and could be approached by Heyman again if Punk decides to cash in that favor.

Steve Austin vs CM Punk at WrestleMania would be a dream match and only time will tell, if that indeed turns out to be the favor that The Second City Saint asked for when he agreed to assist the OTC and the OG Bloodline at WarGames.

CM Punk really wants to main event WrestleMania before he retires from WWE

It is no secret that The Best In The World wants to main event The Show of Shows before he retires from wrestling. It is a feat he's never achieved in his entire career so far.

The most ironic thing about CM Punk's career is that he was set to main event WrestleMania XL. The Second City Saint had possibly started preparations already when he suffered an injury at the Royal Rumble and the story was changed to lean more towards The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes finishing his story.

Punk could guarantee himself a main-event match this year if he asks to take on Steve Austin, who himself headlined WrestleMania 38. Austin never had a final WWE match and this would be a fantastic way for him to bow out of the company and allow the Stamford-based promotion to compensate for the fact that The Rock can't work the show this year.

