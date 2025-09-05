CM Punk to reveal 6-time WWE champion as his partner on SmackDown instead of AJ Lee? Potential double twist explored

The rivalry between CM Punk and the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, has reached its peak. Now, with Becky Lynch getting involved in the Punk-Rollins saga, attacking The Best in the World twice, and the Second City Saint telling Lynch on RAW that she would regret putting her hands on him, there have been rumblings that Punk's wife, AJ Lee, may return tonight on SmackDown as his partner to take care of Becky.Fans are highly anticipating the former Divas Champion's comeback on SmackDown from Chicago tonight, as CM Punk is announced for the show and is expected to reveal his wife as his partner against the team of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, setting up a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza 2025.However, in a shocking twist, Punk may introduce one-time RAW Women's Champion, two-time Women's World Champion, one-time Women's Tag Team Champion, one-time NXT Women's Champion, and one-time NXT UK Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley, as his partner, and this may craft a bigger launchpad for Lee's return at Wrestlepalooza 2025. Asuka and Ripley are not getting along on the red brand and constantly get into heated arguments.At the Indianapolis-PLE, Asuka may show her true colors by taking out Mami, leaving her medically unfit to team up with Punk. This may lead to Punk calling AJ Lee on short notice, marking a more massive return.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.Another top star may return at WWE SmackDownTonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown could be one of the best editions in recent memory, with the potential for multiple returns and big moments on the horizon.Other than AJ Lee, former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar could also return on the blue brand for the first time since he attacked John Cena at SummerSlam 2025. The Beast Incarnate could once again attack The Last Real Champion.This would force General Manager Nick Aldis to book a singles match between Cena and Lesnar for the WWE Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event.It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative has planned for Punk and Rollins and whether AJ Lee actually returns or someone else will emerge as Punk's partner. Only time will tell.