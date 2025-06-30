CM Punk to reveal major allies and shock Seth Rollins on WWE RAW? Possibility explored

At Night of Champions, CM Punk came very close to winning his first WWE championship since his return. However, Seth Rollins and Co. cost Punk the title as they interfered in his match against John Cena. The Best in the World could exact revenge on Rollins and his faction by bringing in major allies.

On the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, Punk could come out to challenge Seth Rollins to a final match, aiming to settle things between them. Seth could answer Punk's challenge by saying that he isn't alone anymore and has allies with him. The Visionary could go on to say that if Punk wants to get to him, he needs to deal with Breakker and Reed first.

Punk could reply to Seth, saying that he isn't alone either. The Second City Saint could be joined by Penta and LA Knight, who could help him tackle Rollins and his team. Penta and Sami Zayn are scheduled to face Breakker and Reed on RAW. The Visionary's teammates could pick up the win and ambush Zayn after the match, injuring him.

The beatdown could lead to a brawl between the two sides and set up an all-star six-man tag team match for next week's episode of RAW. The match could be booked because both Penta and LA Knight have issues with Rollins. Hence, the babyface duo could join forces with Punk. Their potential alliance could take The Visionary by surprise.

As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

Sami Zayn and Penta will aim to take down Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on WWE RAW

During the main event at WWE Night of Champions, Seth Rollins came out intending to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. However, Penta and Sami Zayn also showed up to even the odds.

After the star-studded show in Saudi Arabia, Zayn and Penta are set to face Rollins' allies in a tag team match on WWE RAW. The bout will likely see interference from The Visionary or Paul Heyman. Meanwhile, Punk can also come out to neutralize Rollins during the bout.

Zayn and Penta have a score to settle with the heel faction. It'll be interesting to see which team walks out with the victory on the upcoming episode of the red show.

