CM Punk to reveal The Shield's biggest secret on WWE RAW to get back at Roman Reigns? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns returned on the March 10, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW during the CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins match and unleashed a brutal assault on both of them with Spears and Stomps. Upon his arrival, he dragged The Visionary out of the Steel Cage, technically helping the former Shield member win the match. Furthermore, he launched an attack on the Second City Saint when he noticed Paul Heyman consoling him. These two factors might motivate Punk to drop a truth bomb on the 'High Tide.'

Back in 2012, The Shield was born to protect The Voice of the Voiceless against Ryback and John Cena at Survivor Series. The heel faction went on to become one of WWE's top stables, and it so happens that Punk had a huge role to play in the final members of the faction. Given how special 'The Shield' is for Roman Reigns, a bitter truth might finally coerce him to return to Monday Night RAW again to confront CM Punk.

The idea to have Punk turn heel in 2012, along with working with a heel faction, was WWE's idea. However, it was the Second City Saint who approached Vince McMahon with the names he wanted to work with. Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose) were on Punk's list, but Roman Reigns was not. The Best in the World had picked Kassius Ohno (aka Chris Hero) as his final choice, but The Big Man turned down the idea and instead suggested The Shield be formed with the OTC instead.

Punk can remind Reigns of how WWE's interference in his choice of superstars for The Shield helped him make a career. The Chicago Native can make it clear that he did not think the former Undisputed WWE Champion was worthy of being in the stable at the time. An attack on Reigns' ego can push him to come back on WWE TV and set up the Triple Threat match for WrestleMania 41.

Seth Rollins has previously confirmed Roman Reigns not being CM Punk's choice for The Shield

The Visionary is the reason why The Shield fell apart. He betrayed Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns by assaulting both of them with a steel chair. This moment played a huge role in Cody Rhodes dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, when The Tribal Chief chose to avenge himself by hitting Rollins with a steel chair instead of taking down The American Nightmare.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former World Heavyweight Champion revealed that Punk had a long history with Chris Hero and was the third pick.

"The idea was, you know, obviously Punk liked myself and Moxley and I think Chris Hero actually was his pick at the time to be the third guy because he and Chris had a long history. But they really liked Roman, they being the office in WWE, so they weren't sold on Chris yet. Chris hadn't been in developmental as long I don't think as Moxley and myself."

The WWE Universe is currently awaiting the moment when Punk, Reigns, and Rollins will come together in the ring to address the brewing rivalry on the Road to WrestleMania.

