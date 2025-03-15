Roman Reigns' new name explained

Roman Reigns returned to WWE TV on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW and unleashed a brutal assault on both Seth Rollins and CM Punk. This was a moment fans were waiting for following the ringside brawl at Royal Rumble 2025 between the three superstars.

During the episode, Reigns sported a T-shirt that said 'YTC. ' However, that is not the new name the former Undisputed WWE Champion is giving himself. In a recent video, he explained that the reason the WWE 2K25 cover had the entire Bloodline is that he wanted it that way, and the faction was too special. He proceeded to name himself 'The High Tide.'

He elaborated on being the one who lifts himself along with others around him and gives the much-needed boost. Just as the high tide on the sea lifts all the sea and makes it easier to navigate rough waters, Reigns has made it easier for The Bloodline to navigate the waters of WWE and has lifted everyone along with himself and has done so selflessly.

"This is what every man should aspire to be right here. It's what they should aspire to do. The Bloodline's too good. I'm the High Tide. I lift all the ships. This cover speaks to that. I didn’t do it by myself, but I also refused to do it by myself. I could have. We're too special. We changed everything. From my Bloodline to yours."

Since 2020, Reigns has been The Tribal Chief, The Original Tribal Chief, The YTC, and now The High Tide. As one of WWE's biggest stars, it will be interesting to see how Reigns' new character unfolds on the Road to WrestleMania.

CM Punk took a shot at Roman Reigns on social media ahead of WrestleMania

It seems that CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins can collide in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. However, so far, the confrontation has only been physical. To set up the match, one can expect the stalwarts to cut fiery promos as well.

Amidst the feud, WWE released merchandise with CM Punk's dog Larry on it. The Best in the World took to social media to post about the new merch and added the caption 'Big Dog' to it.

Roman Reigns used to be known as 'The Big Dog' a few years ago after The Shield disbanded.

Given the timing of the post, it's likely CM Punk did this intentionally to get to Reigns and add to their rivalry.

