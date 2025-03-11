What does YTC mean in WWE?

Roman Reigns made his shocking return to WWE on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW during Seth Rollins and CM Punk’s Steel Cage match. As The Visionary headed toward a potential win over The Best in the World, Reigns appeared from the crowd, pulled Rollins out of the cage by his hair, planted a vicious Superman Punch to the former faction mate, and then connected a Stomp on Seth’s face, returning the favor from 2025 Royal Rumble. The Original Tribal Chief’s fury didn’t end there. He then proceeded into the ring and also assaulted Punk.

Ad

Roman Reigns looked thrilled and motivated like his early days as Tribal Chief. Fans noticed a significant change in Tribal Chief’s appearance; he wore brand new merchandise with “YTC” written on his T-shirt. Fans must be wondering what “YTC” stands for. The YTC means “Your Tribal Chief” in WWE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The OTC returned as a face at SummerSlam 2024, and as babyface Tribal Chief, Reigns is the people’s chief. With Roman’s actions on the red brand, it's almost certain these three are most likely clashing in a rumored triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41. A match between The OTC, Rollins, and Punk holds great potential as a blockbuster.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

When Seth broke character and praised former WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns

For years, Seth Rollins and The Original Tribal Chief have been involved in a heated rivalry. This has only increased over the past months and appears unsettling until they meet inside the squared circle.

Ad

Last year, while talking in an interview with Cam Heyward of ESPN, Seth Rollins broke his character and praised his former faction mate Roman Reigns. The OTC even labeled him “one of the greatest to ever do it” and called him his brother.

"He is one of the greatest ever to do it. I'll say nice things about him. He's my brother; we came up together. He is one of the greatest to ever do it. I don't always agree with him, but he is one of the greatest to ever do it. No doubt," said Rollins.

With WWE WrestleMania 41 looming, it will be interesting to see what plans for the triple-threat saga between Rollins, Reigns, and Punk will unfold in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback