Seth Rollins breaks character while talking about Roman Reigns

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have been fierce rivals over the last few years and very rarely have nice things to say about each other. In one such rare instance, The Visionary has had huge praise for his former stablemate.

Rollins and Reigns kickstarted their WWE main roster journey together in 2012. The duo were also joined by Dean Ambrose who is no longer a part of the global juggernaut. The trio wreaked havoc on the rest of the roster and went on to establish themselves as one of the greatest factions of all time. However, the group fell apart in 2014 after Rollins betrayed Reigns and Ambrose.

Seth and Roman have been adversaries over the last few years. The duo often take shots at each other and also have unfinished business between them as their last singles match ended via DQ.

However, during a recent interview with Cam Heyward of ESPN, Seth Rollins had huge praise for Roman Reigns, calling him his brother and one of the greatest ever to do it.

"He is one of the greatest ever to do it. I'll say nice things about him. He's my brother, we came up together, he is one of the greatest to ever do it. I don't always agree with him, but he is one the greatest to ever do it. No doubt." [From 10:26 to 10:38]

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns recently traded insults

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have been kept off each other's tracks since their match at Royal Rumble 2022. However, the former stablemates often take shots at one another despite being on different brands.

Rollins recently urged Cody Rhodes to choose him as his WrestleMania 40 opponent, stating that Reigns' Championship is a Hollywood title. The Tribal Chief replied to the World Heavyweight Champion in his style, calling Seth's title a consolation prize and loser's bracket title.

Both former Shield members are set to walk into WrestleMania 40 as world champions. However, there is still no clarity on who will be their opponents.

