"My god, he COOKED him" - WWE Universe erupts after Roman Reigns buries current champion in his promo on SmackDown

Roman Reigns showed up on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown and cut one of the most scathing promos in recent history. Meanwhile, fans were in disbelief about the complete burial of Seth Rollins at the hands of Reigns this past Friday.

As WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins has been a workhorse for the company. He has regularly defended his gold against some of the biggest names to bring prestige to the title. In the process, he has taken multiple shots at Roman Reigns for making sporadic appearances on TV.

The Tribal Chief did not pay heed to his comments for a long time, but The Visionary finally got a response on Friday. He proceeded to insult his former Shield stablemate. Reigns claimed that Rollins worked 10 times more than him, but he made 10 times more money than the latter.

This was just one of the many shots Roman Reigns took during the promo, which seemingly buried The Visionary as well as the World Heavyweight Championship. Fans on social media could not believe what they had just witnessed and poured out their reactions.

Former WWE star Summer Rae commented on The Rock potentially taking on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes was scheduled to appear on WWE SmackDown and officially announce his choice of opponent for WrestleMania 40. He spoke about the importance of finishing his story before announcing that he would go after Roman Reigns, just not at this year's 'Mania.

The Rock showed up and greeted The American Nightmare before staring down The Bloodline leader, implying a potential match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Following the segment, former WWE star Summer Rae commented on The Brahma Bull possibly taking Cody Rhodes' spot at WrestleMania 40:

"And if it was bc [CM] Punk got hurt & this is a change of plans, it doesn’t take away from the fact that we all want THAT match, THE match at 'Mania. The only match….Cody vs. Roman. I don’t want it on another ppv. I only want it there. It DESERVES that. And I don’t want it in 2025," she shared.

Cody Rhodes lost to The Tribal Chief at last year's WrestleMania, and fans have been clamoring to see The American Nightmare avenge his loss. It looks increasingly uncertain with The Rock in the picture now.

