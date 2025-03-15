CM Punk takes another shot at Roman Reigns after WWE SmackDown

CM Punk took to social media following this week's episode of WWE SmackDown to take a hilarious jab at Roman Reigns. Both stars are scheduled to appear on next week's episode of the blue brand in Italy.

The Tribal Chief cost The Second City Saint his match against Seth Rollins on RAW this week and attacked both stars after the bout. Reigns dragged The Visionary out of the cage, and since both of the latter's feet touched the floor, he was declared the winner. This means Rollins finally got a win over his longtime rival, thanks to The OTC.

CM Punk recently posted a photo on his Instagram story of his new merch with his dog Larry on it. The former WWE Champion referred to Larry as the "Big Dog" in the post, which was Roman Reigns' old nickname. It's unlikely that this was unintentional.

A screenshot of CM Punk's story (Image via WWE.com)

The three stars could collide in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41, as they all have issues with each other.

WWE veteran Tommy Dreamer says he enjoyed CM Punk's Steel Cage match against Seth Rollins on RAW

This Visionary and The Voice of the Voiceless main evented RAW this week once again, and their Steel Cage match was well-received by fans. However, many people critiqued the amount of false finishes in the bout.

Tommy Dreamer said he enjoyed the match during an episode of Busted Open After Dark, and didn't have a big issue with the false finishes.

"What a great f'n match from Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and CM Punk. Starting it off was awesome, you can tell a story, you can wrestle, it's something I tell people they need to watch where you can tell a story, you don't need to k*** each other with weapons, usage of the cage, all these other things, they told an amazing story. Why finishers are so protected is because when you have big matches like this, that's when your opponent can kick out of an established finish."

It'll be interesting to see what happens on SmackDown next week since Punk and Roman Reigns will be in the same building.

