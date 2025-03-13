WWE veteran lists his problem with the match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins on RAW

CM Punk and Seth Rollins put on an enthralling match on RAW, which earned them praise from many, including former WWE star Tommy Dreamer. However, the veteran had one major problem with the production of the clash.

Punk and Rollins have been at odds ever since the former returned to WWE. After months of animosity, the duo got a chance to settle their differences inside a Steel Cage match on RAW. However, Roman Reigns made his return to attack both men, setting up the potential triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer noted that he loved the match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins.

"What a great f'n match from Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and CM Punk. Starting it off was awesome, you can tell a story, you can wrestle, it's something I tell people they need to watch where you can tell a story, you don't need to k*** each other with weapons, usage of the cage, all these other things, they told an amazing story. Why finishers are so protected is because when you have big matches like this, that's when your opponent can kick out of an established finish."

However, the WWE veteran had a problem with Netflix blacking out the screen when both men showed their middle fingers to each other.

"Not happy about Netflix going black during the middle finger. I do not understand it, 'cause I have seen a lot go out on Netflix that is way worse than the middle finger." [H/T- wrestlinginc]

The feud between CM Punk and Seth Rollins looks far from over

Seth Rollins has had issues with CM Punk for many years now and even trash-talked the latter while he was still a part of AEW. Things have not cooled down between the two even after Punk's return to WWE.

They have faced off in two matches so far, with both men getting a win each. However, it seems like the third match between them will also face Roman Reigns as he laid out both superstars on RAW.

While the OTC got back at Rollins for attacking him at Royal Rumble, he unleashed an attack on Punk after seeing him interact with Paul Heyman in the ring.

