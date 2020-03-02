CM Punk reveals his thoughts on today's pro wrestling

CM Punk

CM Punk has been one Superstar who WWE fans badly want to see inside the squared circle.

Punk is one of the biggest stars WWE created in the last decade and his untimely and controversial departure from the company saw him make a transition to an unsuccessful career in mixed martial arts with the UFC.

Punk returned to wrestling as a part of WWE Backstage on FOX recently and although his contract is with FOX and not WWE, many fans are hoping that this will lead to a return to the ring eventually.

Punk recently starred in the Netflix film, Girl On The Third Floor. He appeared on the Kevin In The Morning With Allie & Jensen show to promote the film.

Punk was asked about his thoughts on the state of professional wrestling today. He explained his thoughts with an analogy to baseball:

"So I'm like the old grizzled hitting coach that a new baseball team hires, and I come in like, 'oh man. These guys don't even know how to swing a bat. What are they doing? You don't need batting gloves and the elbow guard. Come on. Let's get back to basics. What are you all doing?' I understand. It's not for me. It's not my generation. It's a completely different game. There's good, and there's bad." H/T: WINC