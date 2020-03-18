CM Punk reveals incredible reason why he was bullied backstage in WWE

Punk revealed that he was mocked backstage when he was in WWE

He said that he was compared to a WWE Hall of Famer and ridiculed

CM Punk

CM Punk quit WWE in 2014 and one of the main reasons for his departure from the promotion was the numerous injuries he suffered and the way WWE treated them. Punk, it seems, took a lot of care to stay healthy and fit, which he highlighted on his recent appearance on the Swings & Mrs. With Cody and Jennifer Decker podcast.

The former WWE Champion said that he would often ice his elbows as they had often caused him pain, but this led to him being ridiculed backstage. Punk revealed that people in WWE used to make fun of him for it.

“It’s a bully culture. I remember somebody — every time I would ice my elbow, because I constantly had a chronically bad elbow. And I would ice my knees and that was more of a maintenance thing. After a while I did get a surgery on my knee. But they would always laugh and make fun of me. And they would look and point and say, ‘Oh, look, it’s DDP!’ And I’d be like, ‘Why are we making fun of somebody for icing?’ It was always the stupidest stuff. The bullies backstage, I would always think like — is that a weakness, really? (H/T 411 Mania)

He said that he used to help the people backstage who were bullied and would talk to them and guide them through it. Punk revealed that he tried to change the culture backstage about being bullied.

Also Read: CM Punk reveals which 3 WWE opponents could bring him back to the ring

Punk also said that he doesn't know how people are treated backstage now in WWE, but revealed that he would be happy if things had changed. He spoke about a myriad of things in the interview, praising the WWE Backstage show, revealing what would be needed for him to return to the company, as well as talking about the movies he's involved with.