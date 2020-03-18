CM Punks reveals which 3 WWE opponents could bring him back to the ring

Punk dropped a big hint regarding what would make him return to the ring.

He named three current WWE legends that could bring him back, as well as one New Japan star.

CM Punk

Ever since CM Punk returned to the pro wrestling fold following his addition to the WWE Backstage panel, there has been constant speculation about his return to the ring. Punk has not ruled out a return and has kept the door open, but has laid out a few requirements for his potential return.

During an appearance on Swings & Mrs. With Cody and Jennifer Decker, Punk revealed matches with three Superstars that could bring him back to WWE:

If the money was right, I think a guy like Daniel Bryan I would go, ‘I would listen to your idea.’ If you said John Cena, I’d probably listen to your idea. Rey Mysterio, I would listen to your idea. For people I haven’t ever wrestled before? I think Will Ospreay, I would listen to your idea.

But, Punk revealed that he is currently busy with a lot of things and that he would only return if the "right combination" is found to enable his return to pro wrestling.

But there’s — like, I said, there’s a lot of moving parts. But I’m busy doing other stuff. And nobody, I think, has found the right combination of ways to approach me. It’s not all up to me, ladies and gentlemen. It’s up to the people who actually run the companies. (H/T 411 Mania)

It's been six years since Punk stepped foot in a WWE ring, with his last match coming at the 2014 Royal Rumble match. He then tried his hand at UFC, where he lost both his fights comprehensively. He returned to the world of pro wrestling last year, when he made a surprise appearance on FOX's WWE Backstage program, where he is an analyst.

