CM Punk reveals what it would take to get him back in wrestling

What opponents would motivate him to return to wrestling? Punk dropped a few big names.

Punk says he gets asked all the time and the answer is constantly changing.

It's been on the mind of wrestling fans for years and even more so lately after his return to WWE programming (albeit on FOX's WWE Backstage). What would it take for CM Punk to get back into a wrestling ring?

It's been over 6 years since we last saw the former WWE Champion as an active competitor. He walked out of the company the night after the 2014 Royal Rumble, but the WWE Universe has always held out hope for a return one day.

CM Punk said he gets asked the question all the time, and he was asked again during an appearance on "Swings and Mrs." - what would it take for a return to wrestling come to fruition?

"I get that question a lot and the answer changes. It's a very fluid answer. Currently, if the business was right and I had somebody that motivated me - across the ring from me. I think um... I think might be able to get it done, but nobody's dangled the correct carrot."

When asked if there was a certain opponent that motivated him, Punk said if there was a clean slate and the money was right, he'd listen to ideas involving Daniel Bryan, John Cena, and Rey Mysterio. As for people he hasn't worked with in the past, Punk brought up NJPW star Will Ospreay.