CM Punk reveals whether he watched WWE TLC, takes shot at Rusev vs Bobby Lashley

16 Dec 2019

Punk has made it clear that he isn't a fan of this angle

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk sent out a few tweets during TLC 2019, and also took a shot at the Tables match between Bobby Lashley and Rusev.

It all began when the official Twitter handle of WWE on FOX posted a tweet promoting the Tables match between Rusev and Bobby Lashley and stated that they're sure CM Punk is watching the match in question. Punk replied with a photo of his TV, indicating that he was watching the NHL match between Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild.

WWE on FOX responded to Punk, stating that there's a table in the picture that he posted. Punk posted a GIF in response and took a jibe at the Tables match. Punk said that Minnesota is the big loser in both cases. It should be noted that Minnesota Wild lost the game that Punk was watching on his TV. Also, WWE TLC 2019 emanated from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Check out the entire exchange below:

In both cases, Minnesota is the big loser! pic.twitter.com/OtbfbCnWST — CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) December 16, 2019

Ever since Punk made his return and took over the role of an analyst on WWE Backstage, he has been pretty vocal about the WWE product. So far, Punk has criticized the blue Universal title belt, the "Big Dog" segment that took place a few weeks ago on SmackDown Live, and a bunch of other aspects of weekly WWE TV.