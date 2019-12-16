×
WWE News: Becky Lynch breaks character and praises RAW Champion on Twitter

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
16 Dec 2019, 10:35 IST

Becky Lynch had nothing but praise for Kairi Sane following tonight
Becky Lynch had nothing but praise for Kairi Sane following tonight's WWE TLC PPV.

The main event of tonight's WWE TLC PPV saw the Women's Tag Team titles being defended in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match between The Kabuki Warriors and Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. All four Superstars engaged in a brutal brawl and Kairi Sane had a strong showing in the bout. The match ended when Asuka climbed the ladder and pulled the belts to bag the victory for her team.

"The Man" took to Twitter following the PPV and had some words for her opponent, Sane. Lynch's current character isn't exactly known for praising her opponents, but she made an exception for Sane this time. Lynch referred to Sane as a 'warrior' in her tweet, as can be seen below:

Also read: Becky Lynch shares chilling story of how she and Charlotte Flair nearly died in an accident

Sane came up to the main roster earlier this year, and was put into a tag team with Asuka. The Kabuki Warriors won the Women's Tag Team titles at Hell in a Cell by defeating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. The duo soon got into a rivalry with Lynch and Charlotte, culminating in tonight's match

WWE TLC 2019 Kabuki Warriors Becky Lynch Kairi Sane
