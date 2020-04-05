CM Punk reveals who was the best member of The Shield

Punk has had some history with The Hounds of Justice.

He revealed his choice in a Twitter conversation with a fan.

CM Punk confronts The Shield on an episode of RAW, back in 2013

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk was recently asked by a fan on Twitter about his opinion on who was the best Shield member, between Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. Punk didn't choose either of the two, and stated that the best Shield member in his opinion was Roman Reigns. Check out Punk's response below:

The Shield is widely regarded by many as one of the greatest factions of the modern era. The trio honed its craft in developmental for a brief period before making its way to the main roster in late 2012. At Survivor Series 2012, The Shield interfered in a Triple Threat match for the WWE title that involved John Cena, Ryback, and WWE Champion CM Punk. The Shield attacked Ryback during the closing moments of the match, helping Punk retain his title belt.

Over the course of the next two years, The Shield turned into a dominant stable, registering victories over various main roster teams. Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns won two straight 6-Man Tag Team matches at WrestleMania. After the stable imploded in mid-2014, all three members went on to become main event stars, with Roman Reigns becoming the most successful out of the three. He headlined 4 straight WrestleMania events, against the likes of Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and Triple H. Reigns is one of two Superstars who have defeated The Undertaker at The Show of Shows.

Punk isn't a stranger to The Shield. He was involved in a feud with the trio back in late 2013, with the rivalry culminating in a 3-on-1 Handicap match at the TLC 2013 PPV. In a surprising outcome, Punk defeated The Shield by pinning Dean Ambrose, who was accidentally speared by Reigns. Punk is currently working for WWE Backstage as an analyst and special contributor.

He doesn't shy away from voicing his opinion on WWE's weekly product. Punk has criticized a bunch of WWE angles in the last few months. Interestingly, he did not hate the "dog food" segment involving Roman Reigns and King Corbin on an episode of SmackDown, and compared it to the classic horror movie, Carrie.

The segment, that was slammed by fans on Twitter, ended up impressing Punk. This was the first indication that Punk is a fan of Reigns' work, and his latest tweet has made it clear that he clearly favors Reigns over the other two members of The Shield.