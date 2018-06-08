WWE News: CM Punk rules out a return to Professional Wrestling

The former WWE Champion confirms that he's done with the Pro Wrestling business for good.

CM Punk has opened upon his return to wrestling

What’s the story?

While recently speaking with TSN reporter Aaron Bronsteter, UFC superstar and former WWE Champion CM Punk finally answered the one question that all his Pro Wrestling fans have been wanting to hear for a while now, as ‘The Second City Saint’ eventually revealed if he’s ever considering a return to the Professional Wrestling industry, despite departing from the WWE almost four years ago.

After saying yesterday that an offer hasn't come along yet, CM Punk is emphatic about his pro wrestling future: "I'm done, I'm done, I'm done with professional wrestling" pic.twitter.com/xKnW56XHSU — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 7, 2018

In case you didn’t know…

Former WWE Champion turned Mixed Martial Artist, Phil Brooks aka CM Punk was considered as one of the most popular superstars of all time, during his tenure with the WWE, which unfortunately came to a disrupt end in 2014.

Since his departure from the WWE, Punk is yet to step foot into the Pro Wrestling industry and has instead decided to jump ship to the world of MMA, where he currently competes under Dana White’s UFC.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with MMAFighting.com, Chicago superstar CM Punk claimed that despite his focus completely being on his upcoming UFC fight, Punk is apparently not closing the door on a potential return to the Pro Wrestling industry in the near future.

However, it now looks that the former straight edge WWE Champion has seemingly changed his mind and has rather confirmed and made it clear that he is done with Professional Wrestling once and for all. While interacting with Aaron Bronsteter, Punk completely ruled out a return to the squared circle and now looks to completely focus on his career inside the Octagon. (H/T: Wresting Inc)

"Yesterday I said a bunch of stuff about wrestling, about how I'd never gotten a true offer... that does not mean I want to wrestle. I'm done, I'm done, I'm done with professional wrestling. A lot of people like to be mad at me about that and make fun of me because I lost my first fight, and it's like... that's fine, you're entitled to your opinion but you do not own me and I am entitled to do what I want to do, and that's what I'm doing. Wrestling is in the rear view mirror. I've been trying for 5 years to put wrestling in the rear view mirror and some people just won't, they won't let it go. They want to live my life for me. I kind of don't understand that. It doesn't matter what I say, I've said no and no, no, no, so many times that people just always kind of are like, 'Oh, so there's a chance?'

What’s next?

CM Punk will compete this Saturday at UFC 225 in his hometown of Chicago when he steps into the cage with Mike Jackson.

