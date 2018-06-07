WWE News: CM Punk is not completely closing the door on a pro wrestling return

The former WWE Superstar also reiterated his status for appearance at All In.

Nikhil Bhaskar ANALYST News 07 Jun 2018, 10:53 IST 743 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Punk is currently focused on UFC 225

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk spoke to MMAFighting.com recently and spoke on a variety of things including his upcoming UFC fight, his status for the All In the event and a possible return to pro wrestling.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The interview came in the aftermath of a victory in a lawsuit against Dr Chris Amann in the week leading up to his second UFC fight.

In case you didn’t know…

Arguably the most popular stars in the Independent scene today, Cody Rhodes and The Young have put together All In, an independent wrestling show set to take place in September in Chicago. It has been speculated that Punk might make a return to the world of pro wrestling at the event.

Currently, Punk is focused on his upcoming UFC fight, his second ever, against Mike Jackson this Saturday at UFC 225, in his hometown of Chicago.

The heart of the matter

We reported earlier that CM Punk had denied that he would be at the All In event and once again, Punk revealed that nobody had approached him regarding the event or, for that matter, any pro wrestling event. (H/t Wrestling Inc.)

"Nobody has ever asked me, like straight up asked me, to come wrestle for them. Nobody.[People have said] hey, if you ever wanna do anything... Nobody's ever been like, 'hey, here's the deal, we're having a show, we're paying you X amount and you're working this guy. Whaddaya say, yes or no?' Nobody's ever done that."

Though he revealed that he doesn't really think he would accept a real offer for a return to pro wrestling, he wasn't completely closing the door on it. He added that if something did indeed come up, then maybe he could have fun doing it, but for now, his focus was completely on his UFC fight.

"I don't think so, it's a hard question to answer, a lot's happened this week. I could definitely tell you if you asked me that question a week ago when I still felt like I had a foot in the grave, the answer [would have been] no, I don't want anything to do with it. I feel like I'm out and the future is yet to be written, it's a wide open book, it's my story to tell. I'm just being real, I'm not going to sit here and be like, 'No! No!' Something might come up, some fun might be had."

What's next?

Punk will take on Mike Jackson at UFC 225 this Saturday in his second ever fight in the Octagon. After losing his first fight against Mickey Gall, all eyes will be on the Cult of Personality this Saturday.

Though Punk has denied an appearance at All In, it could be a way of keeping his appearance a surprise. Or maybe he won't appear after all. Till September, we can only speculate.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and results.

Do you think CM Punk should return to pro wrestling? If so, should he return to the Indies or to WWE? Tell us your opinion in the comments section below.