WWE News: CM Punk finally reveals if he is 'All In'

Hear it straight from the man himself!

News 06 Jun 2018

This may not be good news for fans

What's the story?

CM Punk is recently flying high right now after winning the defamation lawsuit against Dr. Chris Amann. He has a big fight coming up this weekend and can finally head into it with the right mindset.

Nick Hausman of WrestleZone.com conducted an interview with CM Punk, asking him if he was 'All In'. Punk's response was that he's not!

In case you didn't know...

All In is an independent wrestling show that will take place on September 1, 2018, in Chicago. The event is being put together by Cody and The Young Bucks and will feature some of the biggest names from the world of independent wrestling.

There has been much speculation about CM Punk's involvement in the event and experts such as Booker T have also claimed that Punk misses wrestling. Booker T said that Punk would show up at All In if he lost his upcoming fight at UFC 225.

The heart of the matter

As it stands, CM Punk is not going to be involved in the proceedings at 'All In' by his own admission. Of course, this could all be a work because if he were to get involved, he would want it to be a big secret.

At the same time, it is also possible that Punk is completely focused on becoming a good MMA Fighter at this stage in his career. He may not really care about making a return to the wrestling world when his ambitions are clearly within the UFC octagon.

What's next?

CM Punk takes on Mike Jackson at UFC 225. There have been talks that this could be the end of the road for Punk if he were to lose this big match. All eyes will be on Punk when he walks into the octagon again.

Do you think CM Punk will show up at All In? Let me know in the comments below.

