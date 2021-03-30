CM Punk's 5 greatest WrestleMania moments

CM Punk has become a divisive figure in recent years. His actions and words often leave some fans scratching their heads. This doesn't mean we can't fondly look back at some of the best moments in his WWE career.

With WrestleMania rapidly approaching, fans fondly look back on the shows of the past. We remember the best of times from our favorite superstars. What better way to do this than to look back at Punk's various WrestleMania moments.

Punk surprisingly only has seven WrestleMania matches under his belt. Despite this, there are still gems to be found.

In the relatively small sample size, there's plenty of great moments to look back on. When you're a performer like Punk there's bound to be multiple instances of greatness. Let's look at five memorable moments in CM Punk's WrestleMania career.

#5. CM Punk falls to Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 26

Punk and Mysterio at WrestleMania 26

CM Punk had a banger of a match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 26. The two had one of the better matches on the undercard. Unfortunately, the match is obscured by a couple of main event matches that are seen as some of the best of all time.

Despite not being as memorable as others on the card, this match has everything. The athleticism between the two was on full display. Both superstars also had great chemistry with one another.

What sold this match was the build. The feud between the two became heated after Punk tried to recruit Mysterio into the Straight Edge Society. A stipulation was later added where if Rey lost, he would be forced to join the group.

Things cranked up when CM Punk targeted Mysterio's family. One of the most memorable moments of the feud came when Punk sang "Happy Birthday" to Rey's daughter.

The result of the match was largely unpredictable. The numbers were against Mysterio as Luke Gallows and Serena lurked on the outside of the ring. Rey was once again overcoming the odds.

Mysterio won, pinning Punk in the middle of the ring clean. Even with the loss, Punk fans can remember this one fondly since it was such a fantastic bout.

