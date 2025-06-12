CM Punk's replacement at WWE Night of Champions; Gunther's next challenger? 5 directions for Logan Paul after losing at Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank aired this past Saturday, and it was a great show. Both Naomi and Seth Rollins won their respective Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, and Becky Lynch became the new Women's Intercontinental Champion.

The main event of the show saw Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes team up to take on Logan Paul and John Cena. The bout was a long one and ultimately saw the return of R-Truth, now known as Ron Killings.

In the end, Cena and Paul ultimately lost the match. While it looks as if John Cena is moving on to a new feud, it isn't at all clear what's next for The Maverick. This article will explore potential directions for the social media megastar moving forward, which could include championship bouts and a stable.

Below are five directions for Logan Paul after losing at WWE Money in the Bank.

#5. John Cena could take out CM Punk ahead of Night of Champions & Logan Paul can take his place

As mentioned, John Cena is seemingly moving on from the feud with Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. The Face That Runs The Place was interrupted by CM Punk on WWE RAW, and the two had a heated confrontation.

Now, the superstars are set to collide at Night of Champions, but will they actually battle? CM Punk has been critical of the company's association with Saudi Arabia in the past. There is a chance that Cena could take Punk out ahead of their announced match, forcing the company to pull The Straight Edge Superstar from the bout.

Logan Paul could then replace CM Punk against John Cena at the WWE Premium Live Event. Cena vs. Paul is a dream match for some fans and for Logan specifically. Besides, these two names are so big outside of wrestling that this would get a lot of buzz.

#4. Logan Paul could step up and challenge Gunther

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW featured an absolute shocker. Jey Uso and Gunther battled for over 20 minutes in the main event, and much to the surprise of fans all over the world, The Ring General choked Jey out.

Now, Gunther is the World Heavyweight Champion for the second time in his career. The big question is, who is next for the 2024 King of the Ring winner? There is a chance that his first challenger could be Logan Paul.

The two did verbally spar on RAW just a handful of weeks ago, so there is already a build towards a potential match. Beyond that, Gunther likely needs a challenger of some kind for Night of Champions. Logan could be the one to step up and battle The Ring General.

#3. He could take on Ron Killings following R-Truth's character change

R-Truth shocked the world at WWE Money in the Bank. He showed up, attacked John Cena, and cost him and Logan Paul the match against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

That wasn't the end of the shockers. On Monday Night RAW, just two days later, Truth revealed that he is done using that name. Moving forward, he'll be known as Ron Killings. From there, the unpredictable star cut off his hair live on television.

Since the unpredictable Ron Killings technically cost Logan Paul a win at Money in the Bank, the two could feud and have a big-time match. Paul vs. Killings would be a unique match, to say the least, and one nobody thought was even possible just a few weeks ago.

#2. He could get involved with the AJ Styles-Dominik Mysterio feud in the hopes of winning gold

Dominik Mysterio is the Intercontinental Champion. The talented star won the prized title at WrestleMania when he stood tall in a Fatal 4-Way Match that also featured Penta, Bron Breakker, and Finn Balor.

Recently, AJ Styles has been having issues with The Judgment Day. It seems evident that he wants the Intercontinental Title. In what could be an interesting twist, Logan Paul could insert himself into the story.

It would be fascinating, as Paul has had a friendship with Dirty Dom and a rivalry with AJ Styles. Ultimately, though, The Maverick would do whatever it takes to win gold. This would inevitably lead to a rift between Dirty Dom and Logan Paul.

#1. He could fix issues with A-Town Down Under and form a full-time WWE stable

A-Town Down Under is a tag team on Monday Night RAW comprised of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. While on SmackDown, the pair held the WWE Tag Team Title.

Unfortunately, the two just can't get along. For over a year now, the superstars have been teasing a split. They routinely argue and bicker. Fans are expecting a breakup, but Logan Paul could step in and stop A-Town Down Under from imploding.

Not only that, but if The Maverick can fix their issues, the three could form a full-time stable. They worked together in the past, and their arrogant attitudes make it perfect for the trio to unite as a proper group.

