CM Punk's WWE run to come full circle next week? Reflecting on crucial moment nearly a decade ago

CM Punk's historic comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames was followed by him cutting a promo on WWE RAW after the premium live event. While Punk's segment on the red brand received a great response from the WWE Universe, this week, he is scheduled to appear on SmackDown.

However, the 43-year-old's career will come full circle next week when he makes his second appearance on RAW since returning to the Stamford-based promotion. The reason why his career would come full circle can be attributed to Monday Night RAW's location next week.

On December 11th, 2024, RAW will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. This arena is the very same place from where CM Punk walked out in 2014, and ended his partnership with WWE. However, that's not all. The arena holds one more probably painful memory for the Best in the World.

This arena in Cleveland is the same place where CM Punk made his unsuccessful UFC debut against Mickey Gall. Despite his best efforts, Punk was dominated, and eventually submitted in round one. Hence, when the 43-year-old returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, it will be interesting to see how he feels.

Chris Jericho recently commented on CM Punk's return

The return of CM Punk at Survivor Series: WarGames was historic for more than one reason. However, the biggest reason it felt special was because Punk had left WWE on bad terms in 2014, and no one expected him to ever come back. But, the 43-year-old and Triple H had put aside their differences for this deal to happen.

Recently, former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho commented on CM Punk's return. During his appearance on Insights with Chris Van Vliet, Jericho mentioned The Game had learned well from Vince McMahon, to allow Punk's return. The current AEW star said:

"I mean doesn’t surprise. I mean it’s the Vince [McMahon] attitude, like, if you can make money with somebody, then you bring them back. He brought back the nWo, he brought Bischoff in. Yeah, and Vince isn’t in charge. But Triple H learned from Vince once again, and the fans, keeping the fans entertained and happy. Man, look, he came back and it was the highest viewed social media segment that they’ve ever had. So once right out of the gate, it was a benefit to them. So it didn’t surprise me."

Given Punk's return was the most viewed social media segment in WWE history, it will be interesting to see what happens when he begins wrestling regularly. The future of the Best in the World will be interesting to follow.

