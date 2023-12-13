CM Punk once shared WWE ring with a young Dominik Mysterio: What happened? ft. Angie & Aalyah Mysterio

CM Punk and Dominik Mysterio crossed paths on WWE RAW last night. The Straight Edge Superstar ran into The Judgment Day backstage after his segment with Seth Rollins. Fans may recall that Punk and Dominik once shared the ring 13 years ago.

The infamous segment took place on the March 12, 2010, episode of WWE SmackDown. Punk was feuding with Rey Mysterio at the time. He ruined their family's moment, and his antics scared a young Aalyah and Rey’s wife Angie.

The Voice of the Voiceless even told a young Dominik Mysterio that his dad was a coward to his face. The Straight Edge Society’s antics caused Aalyah to cry. Rey told his family to leave the ring as CM Punk sang happy birthday to Aalyah.

Watch the full segment below:

The angle would lead to a match between Punk and Rey at WrestleMania XXVI, which the latter won. The duo spent the following months in a heated feud that culminated with the iconic luchadore shaving off The Straight Edge Superstar’s hair at Over the Limit 2010.

CM Punk to wrestle Dominik Mysterio in comeback match? Huge announcement you may have missed!

CM Punk and Dominik Mysterio briefly interacted during their backstage segment on WWE RAW this week. Dom Dom was seen staring a hole through the man who tormented him and his family 13 years ago on SmackDown.

WWE announced that Punk will square off against Dominik in The Second City Saint’s comeback match at a live event on December 30. The former multi-time champion hasn’t competed in a WWE ring since the 2014 Royal Rumble event.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen which of the two superstars will come out as the winner. Sportskeeda will have results of the house show as they become available.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.