"Dom was having flashbacks for a sec" - WWE Universe believe Dominik Mysterio hasn’t forgotten historic CM Punk comment

WWE Superstar CM Punk interacted with the members of The Judgment Day, including Dominik Mysterio, in a backstage segment on WWE RAW. The fans reacted to the same and some believed that 'Dirty' Dom had not forgotten the historic comments made about him by The Best In The World back then.

CM Punk returned to WWE after almost a decade at Survivor Series: WarGames last month. After appearing on all three brands, the former World Heavyweight Champion finally signed a contract with Adam Pearce, becoming a part of the RAW roster.

On the most recent episode of the Monday night show, the 45-year-old was seen interacting with The Judgment Day. Watching Dominik Mysterio and Punk together reminded fans of the historic comment made by the latter on the former NXT North American Champion after Rey Mysterio finally snapped over his son earlier this year. Many fans believe that the 26-year-old superstar has also not forgotten what the veteran wrestler had to say about him.

CM Punk and Dominik Mysterio will face each other in a singles match at the WWE Live Holiday Tour on Saturday, December 30. It will be Punk's first match since his return to the company. Interestingly, Randy Orton also had his first match after returning against The Judgment Day member.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins calls CM Punk selfish

Seth Rollins has been vocal about his views on the recently returned WWE Superstar. On the latest episode of RAW, the two finally confronted each other, teasing a match at WrestleMania 40 for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Before their recent confrontation on RAW, while speaking on the SI Media Podcast, the former Shield member had opened up about his real-life beef with Punk. The 37-year-old had accused the Best in the World of being selfish, and wanting to take more from the industry rather than giving back to it.

“He helped me in places when he didn’t have to; whether that was for his own good or not, I’m not entirely sure, but regardless, it helped me get where I needed to go, and do the things I needed to do. And for a guy who, when I met him, kind of made it seem like he was all about giving back to the business, he really turned into a pretty selfish guy and really wanted to take more from the industry," Seth Rollins said.

