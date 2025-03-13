CM Punk to take a break from WWE and join TNA after WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk's WWE return was explosive in late 2023. In just under a year and a half, he has resumed his role as a top main event star in the sports entertainment juggernaut and has put on some of the best matches and promos in this time.

With that being said, there is a chance that The Voice Of The Voiceless could take a break from WWE television, at least temporarily, and pursue a slightly different venture. He could spend some time in TNA Wrestling.

TNA star Moose recently revealed that while he was the promotion's World Champion, there were plans for CM Punk to come in and potentially feud with the big man. Although that never happened, but it could still take place after WrestleMania 41.

WWE and TNA have an agreement in place that allows talent crossover on various shows. That means, at least in theory, Punk could show up on Total Nonstop Action Wrestling programming and have the feud with Moose, that he missed out on in the past.

Post-WrestleMania 41 would be the perfect time for this to happen. Punk is seemingly set to battle Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match at the Premium Live Event. Since he'll likely lose to the OTC in that contest, a brief run in TNA would allow him to get refreshed before returning for a new feud to the Stamford-based promotion.

TNA and WWE's relationship was on display at NXT Roadblock

The relationship between World Wrestling Entertainment and TNA Wrestling properly kicked off last year when Jordynne Grace appeared in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. After that, things picked up considerably.

TNA stars began appearing on NXT, including Jordynne herself. From there, WWE and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling made their relationship official and this was on full display during NXT's television special this past Tuesday.

NXT hosted Roadblock, which was essentially a televised premium live event. The quality of the show was extremely high and it featured several dream matches. For example, The Hardy Boyz from TNA, legends in the industry, battled NXT stars Fraxiom, who are arguably the best tag team in the world today.

Another NXT vs. TNA match took place when Oba Femi battled Moose. While The Hardys defeated Fraxiom, Femi managed to defeat Moose.

With how strong the relationship between World Wrestling Entertainment and TNA is, CM Punk appearing certainly seems feasible. It is just a matter of what the two promotions have planned.

