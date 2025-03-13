Scrapped CM Punk feud outside WWE revealed

One of the most shocking moments in wrestling history took place when CM Punk returned to WWE. After nearly 10 years since his departure, Punk made his return on the Survivor Series 2023 event. TNA X-Division Champion Moose recently revealed a scrapped feud between him and Punk when there were rumours of the veteran coming to TNA.

Ad

Before Punk returned to WWE, there were reports stating that he may sign with TNA. The Second City Saint was very recently released from AEW at the time and had a bad history with WWE as well. All of these things made TNA a really good place for Punk to go to.

Moose recently took to X (fka Twitter) to reveal that the idea about a feud between him and Punk that was scrapped when the latter didn't sign with TNA.

Ad

Trending

"So while I was World Champ there were plans of Punk coming to TNA and us Fueding. Punk vs Lesnar from SS2013 is one of my favorites matches ever. I was looking forward to recreating something just as awesome. But Obviously it never happened but who Knows. Shout out to @CMPunk."

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans have been enjoying The Best in the World’s current run a lot and are looking forward to what the future holds for him.

CM Punk could get betrayed by Paul Heyman

WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner and The Voice of the Voiceless still doesn't have a match confirmed for the show. The way things are heading, Punk might face both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows.

Ad

While speaking on Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts discussed the possibility of Heyman betraying Punk at WrestleMania:

"If CM Punk calls in that favor and if Paul Heyman has to be a man of his word and be in CM Punk's corner, maybe Paul Heyman turns on CM Punk because ultimately he's gonna be fighting for survival," said Roberts.

Ad

Punk will most probably confront Reigns for attacking him on RAW in the coming weeks. It will be exciting to see the two Paul Heyman guys interact with each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback