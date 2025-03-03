CM Punk taken out, Drew McIntyre to quit WWE?! - 5 directions for The Scottish Warrior after Elimination Chamber

John Cena sent shockwaves across the wrestling world by winning the Elimination Chamber match and then turning heel on Cody Rhodes. In the same match, Drew McIntyre was eliminated very early on by Damian Priest. Drew was very frustrated and so were many fans, as it was rumored that he was going to win the match.

Let's take a look at possible directions for The Scottish Psychopath following his loss at Elimination Chamber:

#5. Feud with Priest ahead of WrestleMania

Drew has a history with Damian Priest spanning over the last year. Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Even in this year's Royal Rumble match, McIntyre was eliminated by Damian Priest.

After getting eliminated from the Chamber by Priest as well, Drew might lash out and go after one-half of The Terror Twins. This feud might also lead to a grudge match at WrestleMania.

#4. Attack CM Punk on RAW

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk feuded for the better part of 2024 leading up to a trilogy of great matches between the two. After losing at the Chamber, plus seeing Punk smile after his elimination, Drew might go after Punk again by attacking him on RAW.

This feud might lead to Drew being added to a potential Fatal Four-Way match with CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. The match has been highly anticipated by fans all around the world.

#3. Confront a returning Roman Reigns

Hating Roman Reigns and The Bloodline has become an integral part of Drew McIntyre's character over the past few years ever since losing to the OTC at Clash at the Castle 2022. Drew was also targeting Reigns during this year's Men's Royal Rumble match.

Drew might finally get his singles match with Reigns by attacking him when he returns ahead of WrestleMania. The two might also face each other in a singles match at WrestleMania.

#2. Join John Cena and The Rock

Drew has been one of the hottest heels in WWE for a long time now. With Cena now turning heel and joining The Rock, Drew McIntyre might also align himself with them.

This new alliance could dominate the entire WWE roster leading up to WrestleMania and even after it. They could be the new top faction of the company.

#1. Quit WWE

Drew McIntyre's booking over the past few years has been a matter of concern for many fans. The Scottish Warrior has been screwed out of major opportunities multiple times over the past few years. He has also lost nearly all of his major matches, putting over other superstars.

The Scottish Warrior might get frustrated over his booking and might finally quit WWE. He could go over to the competition and join All Elite Wrestling. However, this is very unlikely since he signed his new WWE contract just last year.

