CM Punk teases blockbuster match with WWE Hall of Famer

Arunava Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST News 17 Dec 2019, 23:58 IST SHARE

CM Punk as the WWE Champion

In one of their latest tweets, WWE on Fox teased a dream match between CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin. It was just a normal post where the fans were to comment on the Superstar who they think can win the dream match, but the scenario changed completely with CM Punk joining the discussion himself.

There are few bigger dream matches in @WWE history than @CMPunk vs. @steveaustinBSR...



Who would've won if they ever locked up? pic.twitter.com/kesPD7Nmgn — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 17, 2019

CM Punk vs Stone Cold

The first time when Punk and the WWE Hall of Famer came face-to-face was back in June 2011. At that time, Punk was reaching the peak of his popularity as the leader of Nexus and the challenger for John Cena's WWE Championship. It was nothing more than a verbal encounter but the similarities in the personality of CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin left the fans demanding to see a match between the two.

With Austin already retired and Punk parting ways with the promotion in 2014, the WWE Universe lost the hope of witnessing them in action against one another. Fast forward to 2019, CM Punk is closely associated with the company once again and several Hall of Famers like Shawn Michaels, Trish Stratus, and others have been returning for one final match in WWE.

Punk's response to the tweet made by WWE on Fox is only a GIF but considering the current scenario, it may turn out to be the build-up to an epic matchup.

Punk maybe just messing with the WWE Universe with his response. Or, is he actually interested in returning to WWE and face Steve Austin? Is Stone Cold up for the challenge as well? Hopefully, we will get to know very soon.